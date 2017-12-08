Man Utd to Rival Chelsea in Transfer Battle as Alex Sandro Emerges as 'Number One Target'

Manchester United are the latest team to have been linked with rumoured Chelsea target and Juventus left-sided defender Alex Sandro amid claims the Old Trafford club are looking to strengthen the full-back positions over the coming months.





With Juventus since 2015, Sandro was alleged to be close to joining Chelsea during the summer after much speculation about a £60m club record deal. Nothing ever materialised, but the Brazilian has continued to remain linked with a switch to west London.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

According to Jose Mourinho connected journalist Duncan Castles writing for the Daily Record, the United boss has made Sandro his 'number one target' for January.

It is claimed that 26-year-old Sandro is 'pushing Juventus to be allowed to leave', with United said to see the player as the 'best option' in an attempt to strengthen mid-season.

Left-back has been something of a problem position for United so far this season. Luke Shaw has only just returned to action after his first start in over 200 days, while Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian also appear to have failed to convince Mourinho.

Ashley Young has continued his admirable transformation, but the 32-year-old can only really provide a short-term solution, with Mourinho said to believe the addition of Sandro could improve United in both a defensive and attacking capacity.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Exactly how willing Juve would be to sell in January remains to be seen. United are thought to have a winter budget of around €90m, or £80m. Prising Sandro away would certainly take most of that, with Chelsea reportedly willing to pay in the region of £60m during summer.

Castles notes that it might have to be 'a really crazy offer' from United to strike a deal.