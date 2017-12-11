VIDEO: Ronaldinho Scores Absolute Worldy From Own Half in Brazilian Friendly

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho may have been retired from the game for two years now, however during a festive high-profile friendly back in his home nation he showed he still possesses the magic that made him a world-renowned great.

The 37-year-old was starring alongside professional athletes, former players, music stars, celebrities and friends when he picked up possession in his own half, spotted the opposition goalkeeper off his line and dispatched a 60-yard pin-point effort into the back of the net.

Quem é craque, nunca esquece. Veja o que Ronaldinho fez durante jogo festivo no Pacaembu. Os outros gols, você vê nesse link aqui >>> https://t.co/UU7Yt1zIsh pic.twitter.com/RZLcDgRzaF — globoesportecom (@globoesportecom) December 10, 2017

Even though the contest was of a friendly nature, there is always a competitive edge amongst such occasions, and when the opponent's custodian stops and applauds you after making him look slightly foolish, you know your plaudits are well-deserved.





During his playing career the outrageously skilled creator was best known showing a genuine love for the game while donning such shirts as Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and of course the Brazil national team - whom he recorded 97 caps for.

Ronaldinho has still got it! pic.twitter.com/Vw4gP38QFC — 90s Football (@90sfootball) December 9, 2017

During his illustrious career Ronaldinho amassed a number of winner's medals, including the World Cup in 2002, Champions League in 2006 with Barca, La Liga on two successive occasions again with the Catalonians in 2005 and 2006 and the Scudetto during his final year with Rossoneri in 2011.





But arguably his most memorable moment for those on these shores was indeed during the competition where he was able to get his hands on the most prized possession in international football, as the then 22-year-old lifted his outrageous free-kick over the head of England shot-stopper David Seaman to dump the Three Lions out of the competition at the quarter-final stage.

Lembra dele? David Seaman recorda erro em gol de Ronaldinho e diz: "É parte de mim https://t.co/YdRYFH0Sun pic.twitter.com/f1dhrLzg6C — globoesportecom (@globoesportecom) October 27, 2017

It still to this day gives me nightmares.