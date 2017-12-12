Liverpool to Revive Interest in Monaco Star Thomas Lemar With January Bid

Jurgen Klopp has identified 22-year-old Thomas Lemar as a January transfer target for the Reds, having previously failed to sign the French international during the summer.

This is according to the Liverpool Echo, who believe that Lemar would be open to a move, with Monaco lying in third place in the French Ligue 1 and out of the Champions League.

Lemar was one of a number of players who caught the eye during Monaco's surprise run to the Champions League semi-finals last season, with brilliant displays against the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City.

Lemar back on Reds' radar - but has he regressed this season?https://t.co/3gbakS9gRk — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) December 12, 2017

That Monaco team was dismantled in the summer, however, with stand-out performers such as Kylian Mbappe, Benjamin Mendy and Bernado Silva all moving on to pastures new.

Lemar was also the centre of much transfer speculation, with the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea all reportedly vying for his signature. In the end he stayed, but has so far been unable to recapture last season's form in this campaign, with only one goal and three assists in 11 Ligue 1 games.

In spite of his poor form, there is no doubt that Lemar would be an exciting option to add to an already potent Liverpool attacking line.

Some believe that he would be a ready-made replacement for Reds playmaker Philippe Coutinho, with rumours continuing to circulate about the Brazilian's wish to join Barcelona.

Sky Sports' Guillem Balague, however, believes that Liverpool would only be willing to sell Coutinho in the summer, meaning that there could still be the tantalising prospect of Lemar, Coutinho and Mohamed Salah all playing in the same attack.