Arsenal Eyeing Move for Serie A Defender Amidst Rumours of Hector Bellerin Exit

Udinese defender Silvan Widmer has emerged as a surprising transfer target for Arsenal as the Gunners consider potential replacements for Héctor Bellerín, with the Spaniard attracting interest from Juventus.

Like many modern full-backs, Widmer started out as a winger and was able to play on the left or right flank. The 24-year-old has since been moved further back and is often used as a wing-back in Massimo Oddo's 3-5-2 formation.

TuttoMercatoWeb have reported that Widmer, who is an international teammate of Arsenal anchorman Granit Xhaka, was shortlisted by Arsène Wenger and Raul Sanllehi - Arsenal's new head of football relations.





Widmer plied his trade with hometown side FC Aarau in the lower ties of Swiss football before completing a £675k move to Granada in 2012.

The 24-year-old returned to his old side on loan shortly after completing his move to Spain, eventually leaving Granada in 2013 without ever wearing the Nazaríes shirt.

Moving to Italy in search of first-team football, Widmer was given his chance to shine at the Stadio Friuli and has gone on to represent the club 123 times, scoring two goals and registering 16 assists.

Udinese are a side who pride themselves on their incredible scouting ability, with fellow Arsenal target Jakub Jankto currently shining in Udine just like Alexis Sánchez did nine years ago.