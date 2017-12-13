Chelsea Fans Are Loving Eden Hazard's Latest Assist Off The Pitch

December 13, 2017

Chelsea's Eden Hazard continues to shroud himself in the adulation of Chelsea fans with his latest scintillating performance on the pitch. Though, it was his off-the-pitch display after yesterday's 3-1 win that sent Chelsea fans into a loving frenzy. 

In the post-match interview after his side's win over Huddersfield Town Hazard was bestowed with the Man of the Match award, which he then passed onto Willian.

To the confusion of Willian, Hazard was of the belief that his Brazilian teammate was more deserving of the award. This show of selfishness and humbleness caused an out-pour of love from Chelsea fans on Twitter.





Chelsea bounced back from their dismal 1-0 defeat to West Ham over the weekend by beating Huddersfield 3-1 on Tuesday evening. The win sees them joint second alongside Manchester United, who play at home to Bournemouth on Wednesday. 

Goals from Tiémoué Bakayoko, Willian and Pedro was enough to see off newly-promoted Huddersfield Town, despite Laurent Depoitre's late consolation goal in stoppage time. 

Hazard did neither score or assist in the win, but was still donned with the Man of the Match award by the BT Sport panel. The Belgian has been virtually unplayable thus far this season, netting five goals in eight appearances. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

However, it is not just his goals that showcase his importance to the club. Hazard continues to affect the game in so many ways keeping within the form that won him the PFA Player of the Year award back in 2014-15. 

Antonio Conte's side still remain 11 points adrift from the leaders Manchester City, who travel to Liberty Stadium to take on Swansea on Wednesday.

