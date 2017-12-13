Crystal Palace's Bakary Sako Flexes His Banter Muscles on Social Media After Late Victory

By 90Min
December 13, 2017

Bakary Sako could not resist posting an apologetic tweet after his side's dramatic 2-1 victory against Watford at Selhurst Park on Tuesday night. The win sees Crystal Palace clamber out of the Premier League's bottom three for the first time this season. 

Falling behind to an early goal by Watford's Daryl Janmaat, the home side left it late to respond with a goal by Sako a minute from normal time and a stoppage time James McArthur strike, which sent the home fans delirious in celebration of the precious three points. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Reported by Give Me Sport this game was arguably their biggest test in a run that has seen Roy Hodgson's men undefeated in their last six matches after an atrocious start to the season. The Eagles lost their first seven games without even scoring a goal.


As ecstatic as his goal made Crystal Palace supporters, the 29-year-old did admit afterwards that there must have been a few people that he may have upset with their betting and he took to Twitter to acknowledge that fact.

Nevertheless, although there were undoubtedly a few disgruntled punters one person Sako certainly made happy was his manager, with Hodgson praising the team's character after the game. 


The former England manager said: "When you win a game in the last minute it says a lot for the players' character and it's great for the fans." 

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Football can be such an emotional rollercoaster, after their disastrous last show in Palace's game against Bournemouth on Saturday where two points were lost for the relegation-strugglers with Christian Benteke's penalty miss. 


Hodgson is understandably delighted at the turnaround in fortunes and the club's fans can now look ahead to the rest of the season with genuine optimism. 

