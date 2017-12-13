Mark Hughes Turned Crystal Palace Down Last Summer in Favour of Stoke Stay

Mark Hughes turned down the chance of managing Crystal Palace last summer in favour of staying at Stoke, according to reports.

The Welshman is currently in his fourth season as Stoke City boss and has endured a mixed start to the season, with the Potters currently sat three points above the relegation zone in 15th place, and it has now been revealed that Hughes was one of the top targets for Palace following the departure of Sam Allardyce in the summer.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Speaking with TalkSport (via the Sentinel), Tony Cascarino said: “He had an opportunity to leave Stoke in the summer. He could have taken another job. Crystal Palace.





"I know he was one of the top targets for Crystal Palace. It didn’t happen … and he’s turned them down to stay with Stoke."

Palace instead went with Frank De Boer, who only lasted five games before he was sacked and replaced by current manager Roy Hodgson. They currently sit in 17th place, and after their late comeback win over Watford on Tuesday night, they now sit just two points behind Hughes' Stoke.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Hughes is now said to be under huge pressure about possible getting sacked after Stoke's inconsistent start to the season, however, Cascarino believes the 54-year-old should be cut some slack and should be given more time to turn things around at the Bet365 Stadium.

He added: "They’ve been really poor of late – and the rumblings turn into real discontent and quite a large number now want Mark out.

“Let’s give him a bit of leeway here. They’ve had an awful lot of injuries defensively this season, they’ve lost Marko Arnautovic, who although West Ham fans haven’t seen the best of him, was pretty decent for Stoke, Bojan left.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

“There was change, they’ve kept Shaqiri. But Mark took him off last night and Stoke fans weren’t too happy. Every decision that he makes, if it backfires and you lose games, those rumbling are going to get more severe. Mark is a man who needs to win football matches. They are getting close to the relegation zone."





The Potters will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they host fellow strugglers West Ham United on Saturday, as they look to turn their season around and climb away from the threat of relegation.