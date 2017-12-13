West Ham will host Arsenal on Wednesday in a Premier League match.

Entering Wednesday's slate of games, Arsenal sits in sixth place with 29 points, just two behind fourth-place Burnley and one behind fifth-place Liverpool with a game in hand. A win would see the Gunners vault into fourth place.

West Ham has struggled this season and currently sits in the relegation zone. The Hammers, in 19th place, have 13 points after 16 matches.

At London Stadium last year, Arsenal earned a 5–1 win behind a hat trick from Alexis Sanchez.

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: Watch live with Fubo TV.