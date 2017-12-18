Arsenal and Chelsea Sparring Over the Signing of Exciting Leverkusen Starlet Leon Bailey

It is being suggested that Arsenal are to continue their battle with London rivals Chelsea, but this time off the pitch, for the capture of Bayer Leverkusen's Jamaican winger Leon Bailey in the forthcoming winter transfer window.

Reported in the Daily Mirror the Emirates club are extremely keen to sign Bailey, but face fierce competition from the Blues. The talented winger has been in stunning form for his Bundesliga side since arriving from Genk in a £12m deal in January. The 20-year-old is certainly generating interest due to his influential displays, which sees Bayer currently sitting 4th in their league.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Chelsea's manager Antonio Conte sees the young Jamaican as a long term replacement for Brazilian international Willian.

While Gunners counterpart Arsene Wenger views him as a £15m investment that will bolster his squad options as they look to make a push for the Champions League places during the second half of the season.

The two London clubs will be looking for quality reinforcements to try and close the significant gap on runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City.





But both will find that there is competition from abroad with clubs from Italy and Spain also monitoring the situation of Bailey and ready to pounce.



