Gennaro Gattuso Gives Brutally Honest Criticism of the Rossoneri After 3-0 Defeat to Hellas Verona

December 18, 2017

Serie A giants AC Milan succumbed their seventh loss of the season after a defeat away against Hellas Verona on Sunday. 

The game saw two early substitutes seal the comfortable win for the hosts as the travelling Rossoneri fans walked away in dismay.

AC Milan legend and recently appointed head coach Gennaro Gattuso was extremely disappointed with the Rossaneri's performance, stating that the team had made fools of themselves, Eurosport reports. 

"Until the first goal, we played some good football and created plenty of chances," the former hard-headed midfielder explained. "Then, at the first sign of trouble, we collapsed as we have so often this season.

"We need to understand why we collapsed like that.....we don't know how to react when we go behind.

"There are no excuses, we made fools of ourselves."

Since taking over the senior team last month, Gattuso is yet to make any improvements to the already splashed-out squad as they have managed one win, one draw and one loss during his time as manager. 

Any hopes of challenging with the likes of Napoli, Juventus and Inter have gone way down as the Rossoneri need to aim for at the least a Europa League spot for next season. 

Will Gattuso manage to remain coach until the end of the season? Time will tell

