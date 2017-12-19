Stoke City are dangling quite dangerously over the relegation zone, with just one point keeping them above the Premier League's murky waters.

The Potters have endured a miserable season thus far, already losing 10 matches and conceding 39 goals. However, according to Sky Sports, head coach Mark Hughes isn't facing the axe just yet, at least.

Sky claim that Hughes still has the support of the Stoke board. And that comes in the wake of rumours linking recently relieved West Brom boss Tony Pulis with what would be his third stint as the Potters' manager.

Members of the board are said to be concerned with recent results, as one would expect, but they have no plans to make Pulis an offer.

Pulis is still good friends with club chairman Peter Coates, with the pair sitting side by side at a special LMA Awards ceremony in which the manager was recognized for coaching over 1,000 matches.

Word is, however, that while Coates appreciates what Pulis achieved during his spells at the club, he does not intend to approach the 59-year-old with a job pitch.

"We are obviously concerned," Coates said of Stoke's recent form on Monday. "We know we need to win games but, without making excuses, I don’t think we’ve had an awful lot going for us of late.

"We have got to stop leaking goals and be better defensively. It is how you come back from these setbacks that is so important."