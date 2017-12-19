Report: Mark Hughes's Job Not in Danger Despite Stoke City's Poor Form

Stoke City is dangling near the relegation zone in the Premier League, but its manager appears to be safe for now.

By 90Min
December 19, 2017

Stoke City are dangling quite dangerously over the relegation zone, with just one point keeping them above the Premier League's murky waters.

The Potters have endured a miserable season thus far, already losing 10 matches and conceding 39 goals. However, according to Sky Sports, head coach Mark Hughes isn't facing the axe just yet, at least.

Sky claim that Hughes still has the support of the Stoke board. And that comes in the wake of rumours linking recently relieved West Brom boss Tony Pulis with what would be his third stint as the Potters' manager.

Members of the board are said to be concerned with recent results, as one would expect, but they have no plans to make Pulis an offer.

Pulis is still good friends with club chairman Peter Coates, with the pair sitting side by side at a special LMA Awards ceremony in which the manager was recognized for coaching over 1,000 matches.

Word is, however, that while Coates appreciates what Pulis achieved during his spells at the club, he does not intend to approach the 59-year-old with a job pitch.

"We are obviously concerned," Coates said of Stoke's recent form on Monday. "We know we need to win games but, without making excuses, I don’t think we’ve had an awful lot going for us of late.

"We have got to stop leaking goals and be better defensively. It is how you come back from these setbacks that is so important."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters