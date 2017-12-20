Liverpool Reportedly Agree £133m Fee With Barcelona Over Star Attacker Philippe Coutinho

Spanish outlet Sport are reporting that Barcelona and Liverpool have agreed over a January move for Brazilian ace Philippe Coutinho after months of negotiations.

The La Liga supremos tried their very best to bring Coutinho to the Camp Nou over the summer after selling Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain. But the Reds refused to let their player go, rejecting all of Barca's offers.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Sport, however, now claim that the Anfield side have given in and will accept the sum of £133m for the attacker, who is also reportedly set to sign a five-year deal that will see him earn £10.6m over the course of the aforementioned period.

Coutinho got off to a bit of a slow start this season, but looks to be his menacing self again after putting in some remarkable performances as of late.

This has resulted in the Catalan side renewing their interest in the player, and if the source mentioned above is to be believed, it appears that they will finally have their man in January.

Earlier this month, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted that he was unsure if the club would keep the playmaker at Anfield past the January window.

“Not for one second have I thought about that so far," he said. "I am not unsure, I am not sure, I don’t think about it.

“I have a team to prepare and no one knows what will happen in the nice and calm January transfer window. It’s nice from an outside view but I have absolutely nothing to say.”