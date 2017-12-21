It has been one of the longest-running transfer sagas of recent times, but the Alexis Sanchez situation looks to finally be reaching its conclusion.

According to The Mirror, the Chilean star is willing to wait until next summer to get the move he so desperately wants, because Manchester City will make him one of the world's highest paid players with a salary of around £325,000 per week after they sign him for free.

Sanchez's desire to leave Arsenal has hardly been kept a secret, and he was reportedly furious that he was not allowed to leave in the summer transfer window. His form in this campaign has been criticized, with four goals and three assists in 13 Premier League appearances some way off his impressive stats of previous campaigns.

With Sanchez's contract up in the summer, Arsenal will face no choice but to let him go, and could face a similar situation with German international Mesut Ozil.

Sanchez reportedly received a huge offer to join a team in the Chinese league, but turned it down because he wants to remain in one of the top European competitions.

There are also rumors that big-spending Paris St-Germain are ready to make a move in January, but Sanchez is thought to favor a move to Man City thanks to their boss Pep Guardiola, who is a known fan of the attacking midfielder having managed the player at Barcelona.

An interesting debate is whether or not Sanchez would automatically get into the first team at City.

The Blues boast some of the most formidable attacking midfielders in the league in the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and David Silva, and it would be fascinating to see exactly how Sanchez would fit into a team already full of such illustrious names.