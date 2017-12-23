Jurgen Klopp Blames 'Individual Mistakes' as Liverpool Throw Away 2-Goal Lead Against Arsenal

By 90Min
December 23, 2017

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted that defensive errors cost his side a victory against Arsenal on Friday. 

The Reds squandered a two-goal lead given to them by Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah. What followed next were five crazy second half minutes following the Salah goal as strikes from Alexis Sanchez, Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil turned the game on its head.

The game finished 3-3 after Roberto Firmino scored an equaliser with 20 minutes remaining to cap a thrilling game at the Emirates, and Klopp blamed 'individual errors' for his side's capitulation after the match. 

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "We had five minutes where we had obvious problems, that's how it is. Individual problems.

"In this case, it's not about the team defending as when the ball is in the box it's at least a 50-50 and a misjudgement. It's a misjudgement for the second goal and we were too deep for the third goal. It was too easy."

Joe Gomez and Simon Mignolet were culpable for the Arsenal's first two goals as the Gunners mounted an unlikely comeback - the young right-back failing to track Sanchez's run for the first goal and Mignolet flapping at a shot hit straight at him to make it 2-2. 

Prior to the Arsenal game, Liverpool had only conceded four goals in their last nine Premier League games as they looked to have turned the corner defensively under Klopp. 

Liverpool however did mange to find a way back into the game through Firmino's goal, something that delighted the German manager, although he had to be warned about his touchline conduct by Martin Atkinson. 

He explained: "I was happy and aggressive kind of happy - I've made my apologies already but if the people behind me had to apologise for what they said before then it would take a lot longer. Nothing serious happened. I wasn't happy at the moment but it was the least that we deserved."

The draw for Liverpool sees them remain in fourth in the Premier League as they now turn their attention to their Boxing Day clash at home to Swansea, with the games coming thick and fast in the festive period. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters