Jurgen Klopp Blames 'Individual Mistakes' as Liverpool Throw Away 2-Goal Lead Against Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted that defensive errors cost his side a victory against Arsenal on Friday.

The Reds squandered a two-goal lead given to them by Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah. What followed next were five crazy second half minutes following the Salah goal as strikes from Alexis Sanchez, Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil turned the game on its head.

The game finished 3-3 after Roberto Firmino scored an equaliser with 20 minutes remaining to cap a thrilling game at the Emirates, and Klopp blamed 'individual errors' for his side's capitulation after the match.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "We had five minutes where we had obvious problems, that's how it is. Individual problems.

"In this case, it's not about the team defending as when the ball is in the box it's at least a 50-50 and a misjudgement. It's a misjudgement for the second goal and we were too deep for the third goal. It was too easy."

Joe Gomez and Simon Mignolet were culpable for the Arsenal's first two goals as the Gunners mounted an unlikely comeback - the young right-back failing to track Sanchez's run for the first goal and Mignolet flapping at a shot hit straight at him to make it 2-2.

Prior to the Arsenal game, Liverpool had only conceded four goals in their last nine Premier League games as they looked to have turned the corner defensively under Klopp.

Liverpool however did mange to find a way back into the game through Firmino's goal, something that delighted the German manager, although he had to be warned about his touchline conduct by Martin Atkinson.

Roberto Firmino has been involved in more PL goals than any other @LFC player since his debut in August 2015 – 46 (28 goals & 18 assists) #ARSLIV #PL pic.twitter.com/wAVil4rEYg — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 22, 2017

He explained: "I was happy and aggressive kind of happy - I've made my apologies already but if the people behind me had to apologise for what they said before then it would take a lot longer. Nothing serious happened. I wasn't happy at the moment but it was the least that we deserved."

The draw for Liverpool sees them remain in fourth in the Premier League as they now turn their attention to their Boxing Day clash at home to Swansea, with the games coming thick and fast in the festive period.