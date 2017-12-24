Confused Man Utd Fans Slam Thierry Henry Over David De Gea Comments

Manchester United supporters were left both confused and irked in equal measure after Thierry Henry made a controversial comment about David De Gea.

The Frenchman thought that Leicester's opening goal might never have happened at the King Power had De Gea rushed out to clear the danger. He then risked the full wrath of the Red Devils faithful by claiming Manchester City stopper Ederson would have prevented it.

Speaking during the coverage of Saturday's late kick-off, the Arsenal legend said: "Ederson would have saved that. Ederson is used to playing in a team that plays higher. De Gea could have got the ball had he come for it."

De Gea appears blameless for the goal upon even second viewing, with most people recognising it as a great goal from Jamie Vardy after excellent play from Riyad Mahrez.

Thierry Henry, dont you ever compare David De Gea to Ederson ever again you baldy cheating french frog #MUFC #LEIMUN #SkySports — Cian Collopy 🇾🇪 (@Fish_Collopy) December 23, 2017

Henry sayin ederson would have saved that. Next he’ll be sayin his grandma would have aswell. close that hole on your face 🙄 — Lauren🍁 (@LaurenKitsonx) December 23, 2017

Henry just said Ederson would of saved the Vardy goal ahead of De Gea 😂 #Delusional — Lee Bird (@lee_birdy) December 23, 2017

No way have I just seen Thierry Henry try to blame the goal on De Gea lmao, hands down one of the worst pundits on TV. That goal is nobody but Phil Jones' fault, don't want to hear otherwise. — ‏ً (@RooneyEra) December 23, 2017

The Spaniard is arguably the world's best goalkeeper at the moment, and Henry's comments are certainly controversial.

