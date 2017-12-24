Confused Man Utd Fans Slam Thierry Henry Over David De Gea Comments

By 90Min
December 24, 2017

Manchester United supporters were left both confused and irked in equal measure after Thierry Henry made a controversial comment about David De Gea.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Frenchman thought that Leicester's opening goal might never have happened at the King Power had De Gea rushed out to clear the danger. He then risked the full wrath of the Red Devils faithful by claiming Manchester City stopper Ederson would have prevented it.

Speaking during the coverage of Saturday's late kick-off, the Arsenal legend said: "Ederson would have saved that. Ederson is used to playing in a team that plays higher. De Gea could have got the ball had he come for it."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

De Gea appears blameless for the goal upon even second viewing, with most people recognising it as a great goal from Jamie Vardy after excellent play from Riyad Mahrez.

The Spaniard is arguably the world's best goalkeeper at the moment, and Henry's comments are certainly controversial.

