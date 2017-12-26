Chelsea beat Brighton 2-0 on Boxing Day, with goals on the day coming from Spanish duo Alvaro Morata and Marcos Alonso.

Chelsea began the game the better of the two sides, but despite looking dangerous they failed to create any clear-cut chances in the first half. Cesc Fabregas was at the heart of everything that the Blues created, and in the 18th minute his side nearly broke the deadlock.

A great cross from Fabregas picked out Antonio Rudiger at the back post, who headed the ball back down to Tiémoué Bakayoko who missed from four yards out. It wasn't the easiest chance for the ex-Monaco man, due to the power of the knockdown, nevertheless, a player of his quality should have scored from so close in.

Chelsea continued to threaten, and in the 25th minute, they created another chance. It was Fabregas again who was the instigator. His chipped through ball found Victor Moses, who volleyed straight at Mat Ryan from only five yards out.

Despite being on the back-foot for the majority of the first period, Brighton went into the break all square.

The home side came out of the traps quickly after the break, and in the 46th minute, they were ahead.

It was a classic goal for the Blues, as Cesar Azpilicueta and Alvaro Morata combined once again. It was a cross from Azpilicueta that picked out Morata who headed home from close range.

The Blues kicked on after their goal, and in the 60th minute, they had their second. Spaniard Marcos Alonso scored with a glancing header from a Fabregas corner, and at this point, Chelsea had full control of proceedings.

Along with Fabregas, Eden Hazard was one of Chelsea's best players, and in the 65th minute, he nearly scored his side's third.

After a fantastic break from N'Golo Kante, Hazard found himself one on one with Ryan, but despite beating the Seagulls number one, Brighton captain Lewis Dunk cleared the ball off the line.

Chelsea finished the game as winners, and the win keeps them third and in touching distance of second place Manchester United. As for Brighton, it was another defeat on the road.