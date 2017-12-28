Arsenal Star Aaron Ramsey Buys Wales' Most Expensive House After £1m Discount

By 90Min
December 28, 2017

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has bought Wales' most expensive house for £3.1m following a £1m discount, reports The Daily Mirror.

The 27-year-old Welshman has purchased the property, which is located on the outskirts of Cardiff and it is certianly a thing of beauty.

Ramsey, an avid golfer, now has a three-hole course in his back garden whilst other seriously impressive features include five bedrooms, an outdoor pool, a hot tub, a sauna and a tennis court.

The mansion was said to be on the market originally for £4.5m, but the Welshman secured an impressive discount and he will also be able to commute from the house to training in London Colney as there is a helipad on site.

The purchase caps off an impressive 2017 for Ramsey, which also saw him score the winning goal in the FA Cup final and once again prove to be a key figure in Arsenal's midfield, despite missing recent games with injury.

