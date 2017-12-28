VIDEO: Spurs Stars Rib Harry Kane Over Striker's Record-Breaking 2017 Goals Haul at Darts Match

December 28, 2017

Harry Kane has dominated the back pages of every newspaper over Christmas thanks to his record-breaking goals haul over the course of the past 12 months.

The Tottenham striker's 37 strikes in 2017 have shunted previous holder Alan Shearer down into second place in the 'most goals scored in a calendar year' stakes, with Kane's hat-trick in the 5-2 demolition of Southampton on Boxing Day writing him into the history books.

Kane's progression through Spurs' ranks has been nothing short of extraordinary, but there's one teammate of his who claims to be the reason behind the England international's exceptional talents:

That's right, none other than Tottenham full-back Danny Rose has cheekily revealed himself as the man behind Kane's frightening form in the Premier League this year.

The defender took in some darts at the PDC Championship on Wednesday alongside fellow club mates Dele Alli and Kieran Trippier, and couldn't help but have a sly dig at Kane's expense.

Rose held up a sign saying "Kane learned it all from me!" as the cameras panned in on him in a bid to get some form of reaction out of Spurs fans and their talismanic front man.

We expect that there will be plenty of banter flying around the Tottenham dressing room after this humorous bit from Rose when Spurs' squad reconvenes to take to Swansea City on 2nd January!

