Virgil Van Dijk Hilariously Mocked by Namesake and Wrestling Legend on Twitter

By 90Min
December 29, 2017

WWE legend Virgil has left football fans in hysterics after fans mistook his Twitter account for new Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk's £75m move to Liverpool on Wednesday got everyone talking on Twitter as there was some outrage by the price tag, but also some joy from Liverpool fans after they finally landed their long-term target.

However, former American professional wrestler Virgil saw fit to play along and pretend to be Van Dijk after fans mistakenly tweeted him instead of the Dutch centre-half.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The ex-Million Dollar Championship holder Virgil, didn't hesitate to seize the opportunity to transform into Van Dijk online - changing the profile picture and bio on his own verified account to appear as though he was the Dutchman himself.

"I want to thank @LFC for my car my contract signing," he tweeted. "I am excited to show the world how I am the greatest soccer player in the world. God bless."

Virgil left all football and WWE fans in hysterics as he went on this tweeting spree, and he hasn't looked as if he's ready to step down from his pretend role as the new Liverpool center back.

The real Virgil [Van Dijk] will be looking to make a name for himself at his new club after his heavily anticipated move from the south coast. 

He may play his first game for the Reds when they come up against local rivals Everton in the FA cup next Friday. 

That game could be the perfect opportunity to show the world if he really is worth a whopping £75m. Let's just hope that the former wrestler doesn't take this role too seriously by turning up at Anfield wearing the number four shirt.

