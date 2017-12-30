Bournemouth 2-1 Everton: Fraser Double Hands Cherries Vital Win Over Lacklustre Blues

Bournemouth's winless Premier League run came to an end on Saturday afternoon, when Ryan Fraser's double handed them a Happy New Year with victory over Everton.

The Cherries' 2-1 triumph over the Toffees secured a first win in 10 attempts, and ended the Blues' eight-match unbeaten run since Sam Allardyce took over.

Idrissa Gueye had cancelled out Fraser's acrobatic opener but the forward was on hand at the death to secure a huge three points for Eddie Howe's charges.



Dan Istitene/GettyImages

The opening periods were punctuated by blocked shots and a failure to find the right final ball to play at both ends.

Callum Wilson drew a fine stop from Jordan Pickford with the first real chance of the match - the striker's stinging effort parried after he had jinked well past Michael Keane.

Pickford was down low at his near post to deny the twisting Jordon Ibe from notching his first goal of the season not long after, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin guided Cuco Martina's inswinging cross wide.

31 - Josh King has had a hand in 31 Premier League goals for Bournemouth (24 goals, 7 assists), 12 more than any other player. Crowned. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 30, 2017

On 32 minutes the hosts were ahead. A wayward Everton pass led to a Cherries counter which culminated in Joshua King crossing into the unmarked Fraser, whose acrobatic right foot finish flew past Pickford into the net.

Bournemouth were almost guilty of shooting themselves in the foot moments later, but neither Calvert-Lewin or Aaron Lennon could profit from Adam Smith's blind pass back to Asmir Begovic.

Wayne Rooney, fit again after his viral infection, was introduced at the break and was immediately into the action - the forward, though, was flagged offside as Begovic saved his goalbound attempt.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Wilson and Rooney steered shots wide of the upright before Steve Cook's sloppy pass let Everton in to equalise.

Sigurdsson and sub Oumar Niasse linked up to tee up the advancing Gueye, and the midfielder's well struck shot arrowed past Begovic's outstretched hand.

Pickford's superb one-handed save denied Wilson from slotting home Francis' low centre while Yannick Bolasie skied a left-footed drive after he was subbed on to the field 20 minutes from time.

Imagine thinking Hart or Butland should be England number 1 over Pickford. #EFC #BOUEVE — Everton Rando (@RandoEFC) December 30, 2017

Ibe cracked the crossbar with a left-foot drive seconds after he forced Pickford into a low save before Ake's last-ditch challenge prevented Sigurdsson lashing home from Niasse's infield pass.

Two minutes from time and Fraser, with the help of a deflection, ended Bournemouth's confidence-sapping run. The winger gathered Adam Smith's pass and, after darting into the area, saw his effort loop off Michael Keane to hand his side a massive three points.