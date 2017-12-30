Eagles Talisman Linked With Arsenal Transfer Following Stellar Midweek Performance

By 90Min
December 30, 2017

Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha has been linked with a January move to Arsenal as speculation over the futures of Alexis Sánchez and Mesut Özil continue to grow with the turn of the year just around the corner.


Alexis and Özil, whose contracts at the Emirates expire in the summer, can both talk to other clubs about a summer move next month, although the Gunners would prefer to sell at least one of their star duo and reinvest the money elsewhere.

The likes of Steven N'Zonzi and long-term target Julian Draxler are all on Arsenal's radar. However, the Gunners have now identified Zaha as a direct replacement for Alexis following his impressive performance against the Gunners on Thursday.


"I would expect one day that if Wilf continues as he is doing at the moment, then the club will be faced with a situation where someone wants to put a lot of money on the table in order to prise him away," Roy Hodgson confirmed about Zaha's potential exit, as quoted by the Daily Star.


Zaha completed a £10.5m transfer to Manchester United back in 2013. However, after two years and only four first-team appearances, the Ivorian international moved back to Selhurst Park for less than £4m.

The 25-year-old has gone on to establish himself as one of the most exciting wingers in the Premier League, with Zaha's recent goalscoring ability showing just how far he has developed since his fledgeling Manchester United days.

