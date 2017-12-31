Liverpool Left-Back Andy Robertson Reveals What Klopp Said to Inspire Comeback Over Leicester

December 31, 2017

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson revealed what Reds manager Jurgen Klopp said to his side to inspire their 2-1 comeback victory over Leicester on Saturday night.

Liverpool went 1-0 down inside two minutes at Anfield courtesy of a well-worked Jamie Vardy goal, which occurred due to a slack pass from Kop centre-half Joel Matip.

The Reds went into half-time a goal down, despite having an array of goal-scoring opportunities, but were able to make a fine comeback after a brilliant brace from top scorer Mo Salah, taking his Premier League goal tally to an impressive 17.

After missing a host of first-half chances, Robertson conceded that the home supporters could have had a feeling of it just being “one of those days”, while revealing what Klopp said to ensure a similar feeling didn’t come over his players.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Robertson said: "It was just, 'keep going, keep trying to create the chances and be aware of the counter-attack'. If we didn't concede, we were confident that we would score, so it was all about how many goals we got. Luckily, we managed to get two today and it was enough to get the three points.”

Robertson went on to praise his side’s character after coming back following their early set-back.

"Going behind so early on, we've had to show a lot of character and in the first half we've had a lot of chances to get back on level terms and not quite took them. Maybe people were thinking this was going to be one of those days but we've showed our composure in front of goal, especially Mo with the two goals. I thought second half we controlled it."

Robertson believes Liverpool’s win over Leicester has also proved that his team can win whilst not playing at their best.

"Maybe people on the outside question if we can win ugly but I think today we've proved that. Today, the last 10 minutes was long throw-ins, long balls into the box and we defended them really well,” Robertson continued.

"Sometimes maybe people would say we'd crack under that pressure but we stood up to it and won the three points. We need to do a lot more of that because sometimes you can't win four, five nil - we'll always try but it's not possible every game.

"When it's down to the nitty gritty I think we've got that side in us as well."

