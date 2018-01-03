'Small, Short & Very Skinny' - Robert Lewandowski Wasn't Always the Model Athlete He Is Today

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is arguably the best and most feared 'number nine' in world football. The lethal Pole has scored 106 club goals in the last two-and-a-half seasons and is built like a Greek God, but it wasn't always that way.





In comments published by Bundesliga.com, Lewandowski freely admits being 'small, short and very skinny' during his teenage years.

"Everyone said 'you are too small, you won't make it', but I wasn't going to give up!" the player further explained.

In the same article, former youth coach Krzysztof Sikorski recalled, "His legs were so thin; I kept urging him to put some weight on and eat more bacon sandwiches."

Yet despite his small frame, Lewandowski's innate talent was always there, with Siborski also adding, "It didn't stop him being a prolific scorer, though. I remember one season we scored 158 goals, and he got half of them."

Hard work and dedication is what has taken the 29-year-old to the top of his profession.

"He is the most professional player I have ever met," are the words from Pep Guardiola.

"In his head, he thinks about the right food, sleep and training: 24 hours a day. He is always there, never injured, because he focuses on these things. He always knows what is important to be in the best condition."

'Never injured' is certainly true. Since moving to Germany from his native Poland in 2010, Lewandowski has never played fewer than 31 games out of a possible 34 in any of the full Bundesliga campaigns he has played to date.

He's scored over 350 goals for club and country, in just under 600 total appearances. As fit and healthy as he is, Lewandowski still has plenty more years left at the highest level.

