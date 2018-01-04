Report Claims Arsenal Lining Up Dortmund Hitman Aubameyang to Replace Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal are apparently lining up a bid to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, in the event that Alexis Sanchez leaves the club to join Manchester City.

The transfer window is now officially open, and the Gunners are bracing themselves to lose their Chilean talisman, who looks highly likely to move on from the north Londoners.

The forward is out of contract in the summer and the club know they won't be able to get a penny for him, and he has given no indication he will perform a U-turn and sign a new deal at the Emirates.

The former Barcelona and Udinese star almost joined Pep Guardiola's Citizens on deadline day last summer, but the move fell through for one reason or another.

City have been blowing teams away in the Premier League despite missing out on Sanchez, and sit top of the pile in the Premier League and have a 15-point cushion.

There had been suggestions that, with Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane playing so well, the club may not come back in for Sanchez, but with Gabriel Jesus out injured and Sergio Aguero reportedly not totally happy, the move could still materialise.

And if it does, Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Arsenal will seek to bring in Aubameyang from Dortmund as his replacement.

The Gabon star typically operates as a striker, but is versatile enough to play on the wing or as an inside forward, just as Sanchez has been doing.

The 28-year-old has forged a reputation over the past few years as being one of Europe's most dangerous forwards, and last season he out-scored Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski to claim the Bundesliga Golden Boot.

