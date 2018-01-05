Danny Rose Doubtful for Spurs' FA Cup Clash But Knee Injury Reoccurrence Is Not Serious

Danny Rose is rated doubtful for Tottenham's FA Cup game against AFC Wimbledon on Sunday after he suffered a slight recurrence of a longstanding knee complaint.

The full-back was out for 10 months last year after he suffered the initial injury in January 2017, and Spurs' medical team had been worried that he had re-injured the same joint during the Christmas period.

However, Sky Sports has reported that that Rose's current malaise is not as serious as first thought, and he could only be out for action for a few weeks instead.

Rose played the full 90 minutes in Tottenham's 5-2 thumping of Southampton on Boxing Day but, after the match, complained that he felt soreness and a general unease in that same knee he had rehabilitated for much of 2017.

The setback ensured that the England international sat out the win over Swansea and draw with West Ham United, but he could well be back in time to feature in late January if he nurses the problem correctly.

Rose's future in north London has been left uncertain so far this campaign after a couple of run ins with the club's hierarchy and amid speculation that a £50m transfer to Manchester United could be on the cards.

Those rumours have seen the 27-year-old's relationship with manager Mauricio Pochettino deteriorate this term, but the duo have patched things up in recent times to cool talk over his departure.

Rose has featured nine times for Tottenham this season but his regular starting berth under Pochettino has been hit by the good form of understudy Ben Davies, who has excelled in his absence.

Last season's Premier League runners-up apparently sent scouts to watch Benfica left-back Alejandro Grimaldo in action on Wednesday, however, as Spurs look to draw up contingency plans in case Rose does leave.

Pochettino is also keeping an eye on United outcast Luke Shaw and Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon as other transfer target alternatives.

