Chelsea Reignite Interest in Radja Nainggolan Amid Disciplinary Issues at Roma

Chelsea have turned their attention to AS Roma's midfield enforcer Radja Nainggolan after missing out on Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal.

The Belgian central midfielder was dropped for Roma's game against Atalanta today following a controversial live broadcast on social media over the New Year which featured him drinking, smoking and using blasphemous phrases.

“This is a policy that applies across the board, should anyone from AS Roma or representing Roma make certain mistakes that are no longer acceptable."

According to Italian media outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Chelsea are looking to take advantage of the tensions between the player and his club by launching a bid this January transfer window.

The Blues have been long-term admirers of the former Cagliari man, with Antonio Conte trying to sign him while he was in charge of Juventus.

Nainggolan only signed a new four-year contract in August despite being linked with a move away from the club all summer after a fantastic season where he scored 14 and assisted seven from a more attacking role.

Chelsea were credited with a strong interest in Arturo Vidal earlier in the week but Bayern Munich manager has since rubbished these reports.

Conte was furious about the sale of Nemanja Matic to rivals Manchester United and is seemingly trying to replace the Serbian in his squad.