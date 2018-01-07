Juventus forward Paulo Dybala could be out of action for up to 40 days, having been diagnosed with a mild to medium thigh muscle strain, per Tuttosport.

The Argentinian is now likely to miss the first leg of Juve's Champions League clash with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur after being forced off the pitch in the second half of his side's 1-0 win over Cagliari on Saturday.

Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri was unable to speak to the severity of the injury after the match, but noted that the club were heading into a two-week break, which he expects Dybala to benefit from.

"We don't know how bad it is now, but he will have tests," the manager said to Mediaset Premium.

"Fortunately we go into a two-week break now and he'll evidently need to rest more than the others during that time, so hopefully he will be fresh for the final weeks of the season."

Tests carried out on Sunday morning have since determined that the player damaged a muscle in his right thigh. The club are said to be steering clear of putting a timeline on his return, as they would prefer to wait a week, but he is expected to be out for a period of 30-40 days.

"Paulo Dybala underwent an MRI this morning which showed a mild to medium strain to his right thigh flexor," Juventus said in a statement.

"He will immediately start rehabilitation with the prognosis for return better evaluated in the coming days."