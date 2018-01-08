Alan Shearer Tells Liverpool Fans Who Abused His Family Over Penalty Opinion Where to Go

Alan Shearer has told the Liverpool fans who directed abuse at his family online to "f**k off" after Friday night's Merseyside derby.

The BBC pundit expressed his opinion that the penalty awarded to Liverpool in the first-half should not have been given, and later received scathing criticism from those in disagreement.

Adam Lallana went down under a challenge from Mason Holgate, and referee Bobby Madley pointed to the spot.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Philippe Coutinho and the 7 Other Stars Who Have Played for Both Liverpool and Barcelona)

James Milner duly converted to give the hosts the lead in a game they would ultimately go on to win 2-1.

But there were plenty of dissenting voices following the penalty award, including that of Shearer, who pointed to a similar decision in the previous derby.

"Jurgen Klopp was moaning about the soft penalty in the last derby match and if he thought that was soft then this is soft," he said. "Football is a contact sport, you can touch someone without it being a penalty."

Inevitably, Shearer was chastised for his view, and he took to Twitter to send a message to those who had sent him personal abuse in the aftermath.





"For all the @LFC fans currently hurling personal abuse at me, my wife and kids because I happen to disagree with your opinion about the penalty decision, you do know you won don't you?" wrote the former Newcastle striker.

"PS So f**k off!"

For all the @LFC fans currently hurling personal abuse at me, my wife and kids because I happen to disagree with your opinion about the penalty decision, you do know you won don't you? 🤔 PS So f**k off! — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) January 5, 2018

He added: "I am currently sitting with two @lfc fans who didn't think it was a pen. I played football at different levels for 30 years. You may disagree with my opinion but I am entitled to it. Just because you disagree doesn't make me a hypocrite. One was a pen, one wasn't. Get over it."