Real Madrid Star Casemiro Insists Los Blancos Can Still Close 16-Point Gap on Leaders Barcelona

Real Madrid star Casemiro has insisted that his side can recover from their 16 point gap to La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Real dropped points once again as they drew 2-2 with Celta Vigo on Sunday. The draw means that Los Blancos currently sit fourth in the league, 16 points away from their Catalan rivals.

Speaking after the draw, Casemiro insisted that his team can turn things around and stated his side will fight until the end.

-1 – Real Madrid have conceded more goals (10) than they've scored (9) in the second halves in La Liga this season. Relax pic.twitter.com/YbiYTBrMOO — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 8, 2018

"If there is a single team that can turn this around, it's Real Madrid. Real Madrid never gives up. We believe in ourselves," he said, as quoted by Marca.

The Brazilian spoke about his side's performance against Celta Vigo and insisted that his side need to improve in front of goal.

"It's difficult, we played very well in the first half, but in the second we didn't get out of our half. We had the chance to go 3-2 up with Lucas, but this is football. You have to kill teams when you have the chance, because otherwise they will bite you."

Up next for Real is Numancia at home in the second leg of their Copa Del Rey last 16 tie. Manager Zinedine Zidane is expected to rest his big guns for the game, as the Frenchman looks ahead to their crunch fixture against Villareal on Saturday.