Aubameyang China Move Looks to Be Off Following CSL Restrictions Threat

The future of Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is again unclear after a proposed move to Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande appears to have fallen through.

The 28-year-old was rumoured to be close to a huge £63m deal to join Guangzhou at the end of the current Bundesliga season, but according to FourFourTwo the club have denied any interest in signing the Gabonese international.

This is due to a threat from the Chinese Super League, who implemented spending regulations following the titanic fees paid last season from Chinese sides for the likes of Carlos Tevez and Oscar.

Good news for Europe's elite - Aubameyang isn't going to Chinahttps://t.co/SxASlYuPDr — Goal (@goal) January 9, 2018

The CSL released a statement about the Aubameyang rumours which said: "The news of two clubs sparking a bidding war over a foreign player surfaced on the internet recently and drew national attention...





"The Chinese Football Association attach great importance to it and have sent letters to the two clubs to ask them to explain the situation.

"An inquiry will be launched into the matter and any violations will be severely dealt with according to the extant laws."

As a result of this, Guangzhou responded with their own statement which read: "The story of Guangzhou Evergrande FC buying an active Bundesliga player with a transfer fee significantly higher than the maximum limit set by CFA's regulatory rules is completely groundless."

The news will come as a huge boost to other clubs hoping to sign the striker. Aubameyang has lit up the Bundesliga since his move to Dortmund in 2013, scoring 98 goals in 143 games for BVB, but rumours have persisted recently about a move away from the club.





Arsenal were said to be one of the English teams interested, although manager Arsene Wenger recently dismissed the claims.