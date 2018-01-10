Kevin de Bruyne is absolutely tearing it up at Manchester City.

He's the primary reason why Pep Guardiola's side are streets ahead at the top of the Premier League this season, he's bagging goals and assists for fun, and he's the leading contender to land the PFA Player of the Year award in a few months time. He's also the star of one very questionable GIF recently posted by City's social media team.

Many will continue to ridicule Jose Mourinho and Chelsea's decision to let the now 26-year-old Belgian superstar leave the club back in 2014 - given the form he's showing further north - but an extraordinary video which has popped up on YouTube showing footage of De Bruyne playing the game as a kid, while in KAA Gent's academy.

In the video, De Bruyne shows off his skills against kids of a similar age, and hilariously admits he was a fan of not Chelsea or City, but...Liverpool (!) back in the day. His favorite player, of course, was Michael Owen. Because why wouldn't it be?

To (loosely) quote the fresh-faced Super Kev, he said at the time: "My favorite team is Liverpool, my favorite player is Michael Owen, and I'd like to play there."

So there's that.

Liverpool fans, you might well have found that replacement for Philippe Coutinho. And he's living just up the road. Won't be too hard a deal to pull off, surely.