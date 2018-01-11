Ajax Prodigy Justin Kluivert Finally Reveals What Jose Mourinho Said After Europa League Final

Ajax starlet Justin Kluivert has finally lifted the lid on his post match discussion with Jose Mourinho following his side's 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in last year's Europa League final.

Mourinho was reminiscent of his former wild self in Stockholm last May and was clearly jubilant with United's achievement. During his celebrations, a number of Red Devils fans spotted the Portuguese coach having a warm chat with the Ajax super talent after the match.

Justin Kluivert: "I want to keep the Kluivert name high. Everyone knows the name. That must motivate you. I'm going to the top like my father." pic.twitter.com/Livt1zkkJA — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 10, 2018

The 18-year-old forward - son of Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert - was absent from the final on the day, but is being tipped for stardom after a sensational start to life with the Dutch giants.



Kluivert has scored eight goals in 40 appearances, notably achieving a feat his father his father could not; scoring a quite stunning hat-trick against Roda JC back in November.

His barnstorming start to life in the Eredivisie has led to reports that the Old Trafford constituency are now monitoring the youngster, with a view to eventually making a move to secure his services in the near future.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Questioned on their conversation in Stockholm, Kluivert revealed to Algemeen Dagblad (via Metro): "Mourinho did not have a second to discuss a transfer. He thought it was nice to see me.

"Mourinho knows me from the time that I was a little boy and my father played at Barcelona when Mourinho worked there as an assistant trainer."