Ajax Prodigy Justin Kluivert Finally Reveals What Jose Mourinho Said After Europa League Final

By 90Min
January 11, 2018

Ajax starlet Justin Kluivert has finally lifted the lid on his post match discussion with Jose Mourinho following his side's 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in last year's Europa League final.

Mourinho was reminiscent of his former wild self in Stockholm last May and was clearly jubilant with United's achievement. During his celebrations, a number of Red Devils fans spotted the Portuguese coach having a warm chat with the Ajax super talent after the match.

The 18-year-old forward - son of Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert - was absent from the final on the day, but is being tipped for stardom after a sensational start to life with the Dutch giants.

Kluivert has scored eight goals in 40 appearances, notably achieving a feat his father his father could not; scoring a quite stunning hat-trick against Roda JC back in November.

His barnstorming start to life in the Eredivisie has led to reports that the Old Trafford constituency are now monitoring the youngster, with a view to eventually making a move to secure his services in the near future.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Questioned on their conversation in Stockholm, Kluivert revealed to Algemeen Dagblad (via Metro): "Mourinho did not have a second to discuss a transfer. He thought it was nice to see me.

"Mourinho knows me from the time that I was a little boy and my father played at Barcelona when Mourinho worked there as an assistant trainer."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters