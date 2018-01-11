Russia Captain Fyodor Smolov Keen on Move to West Ham This Month With David Moyes a Known Admirer

Russia captain Fyodor Smolov is intent on making a move to the Premier League to sign for London-based side West Ham.

That is according to Sky Sports, who report that the player could make the switch if the Hammers sell Diafra Sakho this month.

Russia captain Fyodor Smolov keen to move to London & West Ham. Striker. Scored twice v Spain in November. Would cost £15m — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 10, 2018

Smolov currently plays for Russian Premier League team Krasnodar and has scored 10 league goals in 13 appearances so far this season. In total, he has scored 59 times in 90 outings for the side, and has also tucked away 11 goals in 28 appearances for the Russian national team.

La Liga and Champions League holders Real Madrid were linked with the 27-year-old forward after he scored two memorable goals against Spain in November. But Los Blancos aren't believed to have shown any interest.

Smolov, who speaks fluent English, would be available for £15m. And Hammers boss David Moyes is also thought to be keen on adding the Russian to his squad.

Premier League champions Chelsea are reportedly interested in purchasing Andy Carroll from their London neighbours, and Smolov would be an ideal replacement. The attacker is expected to be one of the stars of next year's World Cup, and if he does have a huge impact for Russia, then his value would surely rise.

It would probably be in Moyes' best interest to make a move for the player this month in order to avoid such a situation in the summer, but it remains to be seen just who the new boss will try to bring in for his side.