West Ham are ready to cut their ties with Javier Hernandez after announcing that they will listen to offers for the striker this month.

The 29-year-old has failed to have the desired impact so far during his second Premier League stint, which comes as a bitter disappointment given the Hammers looked to have secured him in a relatively bargain deal last summer.

Chicharito cost the club just £16m from Bayer Leverkusen and many tipped him to become one of the signings of the season, but things simply haven't gone to plan.

'The Little Pea' has struggled to readjust to English football due to his struggles with injury and being played out of position to accommodate Andy Carroll. He has only scored four goals for the Irons so far this season, and via Sky Sports, new manager David Moyes is ready to sanction his sale if the right offer comes in.

The Scot is trying to correct the squad imbalance left behind by former manager Slaven Bilic, and it is understood that he would want to recoup what they paid for Hernandez if they were to let him go.

As things stand Hernandez doesn't look likely to improve any time soon as a West Ham player, with Moyes opting to move the rejuvenated Marko Arnautovic into a striking position alongside Carroll or Michail Antonio, meaning even less chance for him to build up any consistency.

Moyes is also reportedly close to cashing in on another striker in Diafra Sakho - the Senegal international is apparently on the verge of joining Crystal Palace.