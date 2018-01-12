Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings Reveals Horrific Extent of Racist Abuse He's Received on Social Media

Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings has taken some time out to address what seems to be becoming a huge problem in the football world.

The player sat down with inews and spoke to Sam Cunningham, detailing the manner in which he has been made a victim of racist abuse as a footballer.

Perhaps the proudest interview I’ve done, simply because I allowed to get some opinions off my chest, not just on racism, check it out. https://t.co/RubKWyo00S — Tyrone Mings (@OfficialTM_3) January 12, 2018

Mings says he's strong enough to deal with the issue and has even gotten used to being called the 'n' word, but it does affect his friends and family, who remain astonished at the fact that people are allowed to get away with such abuse.

“Clearly people think they can get away with things on social media that they wouldn’t get away with on the street,” Mings explains.

“If someone was racist to me in the street, you’d be a lot more shocked. Which is strange, because social media is real."

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

“I got thousands of messages,” Mings recalled. “Thousands and thousands and thousands on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook. Private messages. Personal stuff: derogatory terms, offensive language, you’re this and you’re that, you shouldn’t be alive, this is what’s going to happen to your family. It’s far too easy to target people on social media.

“You’ll see the majority of replies to that sort of thing is positive – people defending me, or criticising the other person

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“But there are some that are just completely pathetic. I show my friends occasionally and they’ll read through it and be like, ‘How are people allowed to get away with stuff like this?’ My family are worse. This is also what people don’t realise: my mum will read comments, it might not affect me but if it affects my mum – and it’s upsetting – that’s not right.

“I feel they only do it because social media gives them a voice and a screen to hide behind.”

While racist abuse from supporters is something that has totally spiraled out of control, Mings is happy that the number of in-game incidents between players isn't as high.

“Player-to-player I think the numbers would be really low, which is positive," he adds. "credit to the organisations, like Kick It Out, who do great work and have done over the years, to get to the stage now where in 2018 numbers are impressive."