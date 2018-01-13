Watford Full-Back Brice Dja Djedje Joins RC Lens on Loan

By 90Min
January 13, 2018

Watford full-back Brice Dja Djedje has left the club on a loan deal and is set to play his football for RC Lens until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old will hope to finally play regular football, having seen his last opportunity handed almost a year ago in an FA Cup tie.

"The Hornets can confirm that Brice Dja Djedje has joined RC Lens on loan," Watford announced via their official website.


"The 27-year-old Ivorian right-back will remain with the French Ligue 2 outfit until the end of the season."

Dja Djedje joined the Hornets from Marseille in the summer of 2016, but failed to make a single appearance under Walter Mazzarri or Marco Silva. He can only recount playing in midfield for the Under-23s in recent times, and will be glad to have the opportunity to play first team football back in France.

The player was reportedly offered to OGC Nice and Nantes as well, but decided to move to Lens after lengthy talks.

