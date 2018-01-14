Turkish outfit Besiktas have reportedly signaled their interest in acquiring Arsenal's peripheral forward Danny Welbeck, as a supposed direct replacement for Cenk Tosun.

Tosun, who recently left the Turkish Champions in a £27m move to Everton, was an integral part of Beskitas' team, notching 14 goals and three assists in his 24 appearances for the Black Eagles.

And, according to Turkish news outlet Turkish Football, Besiktas are turning to Arsenal's Danny Welbeck as a potential successor, with a loan deal the most preferable option for all involved.

The Turkish side purportedly sent a delegation of representatives to London last week to engage in talks with a number of possible signings, with Welbeck among them.

Despite scoring just five goals so far this campaign, Besiktas are extremely keen on the Englishman, with his eligibility to play in the Champions League a major factor.

Senol Gunes' side emerged as this season's surprise package in Europe, coming through an undoubtedly difficult group remarkably undefeated, with former Striker Tosun registering an impressive four goals and two assists in the six games.

The reward for their notable performances was unfortunately not so sweet - a last 16 tie with German giants Bayern Munich. However, the Club remain determined to do themselves justice, and bolstering their strikeforce is seen as the first step.

Although the 27-year-old would ideally like to stay and fight for his place at the Emirates, he faces an uphill battle to break into the starting 11 ahead of positional rivals Alexandre Lacazette and Olivier Giroud.

In addition, with speculation signalling Arsenal's continued interest in Monaco's highly coveted forward Thomas Lemar, a move away for the time being may paradoxically be better for his first team chances at Arsenal.