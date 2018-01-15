Guardiola Set for Talks With Man City Over Alexis Sanchez Deal as United's Swap Proposal Hits Rocks

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is set to hold talks with the Citizens' hierarchy on Monday to reach a conclusion on the club's pursuit of Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez.

According to ESPN, the £35m price tag put on Sanchez could potentially deter Manchester City from making a move for the highly coveted Chilean star, leaving city rivals Manchester United as favourites to sign the wantaway Gunners forward.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

According to reports, City are remaining stoic with their £20m valuation of Sanchez. However, Guardiola is set to meet with club chairman Khaldoon al Mubarak, chief executive Ferran Soriano and directior of football Txiki Begiristain in order to discuss the Sanchez transfer.

With Manchester City suffering their first league defeat of the season against Liverpool on Sunday, Guardiola will look to discuss the club's requirements and whether or not a move for Sanchez is necessary.

While the Citizens view the price tag Arsenal have attached to the 29-year-old as prohibitive, Manchester United are prepared to meet the Gunners' valuation while also making him the best paid player in the Premier League.

From Chile: Slight hiccup on Alexis Sanchez to Man United. Henrikh Mkhitaryan ‘is not very enthralled' at joining 'very low level' Arsenal, which could allow Man City back in. https://t.co/NOdqKKLQzU #mufc #mcfc #afc pic.twitter.com/9HCIpXV3Ff — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) January 15, 2018

The Red Devils are set to make an offer of Henrikh Mkhitaryan plus cash in order to strike a deal for the Chilean forward however, the move has currently reached an impasse.





According to reports from Chilean publication Emol, Mkhtiaryan is 'not very enthralled' at the idea of joining Arsenal, as they are a team that 'has a very low level'.

As a result, Manchester United will need to work around this speed bump, giving City time to hash out a deal and steal Sanchez from under United's noses.