Spurs' Victor Wanyama Opens Up on 'Lowest Point' of His Career After Suffering Horror Knee Injury

Spurs midfielder Victor Wanyama has described his time spent on the sidelines with a horror knee injury as the lowest point of his career. The Kenyan international missed 26 matches for his side after he damaged hyaline cartilage during pre-season training, and has admitted that the lack of football took its toll on his mental wellbeing.

In an interview with the Evening Standard, the former Southampton man candidly discussed the struggles of rehabilitating from the injury, revealing his desperation to return to playing football. Wanyama said:

"Being injured as a footballer teaches you many things about yourself but nothing more so than if you have your health then you have your wealth.

"Money and all the trappings of being a footballer mean nothing unless you have your health and fitness. This has been a dark time for me. When Tottenham played Real Madrid at Wembley and I had to watch...I wanted to play so badly, it was probably the lowest point of my career.





Wanyama also went into detail about the recovery process, revealing the frustrations he faced on the road to recovery. The 26-year-old said:

"I started the season coming on against Newcastle then I played a full game against Chelsea but it hadn’t settled as I hoped. I was so low, worrying about how long it would take. I'd go in for treatment then come home and ice the knee every two hours until 2am. I'd try to sleep but I was worrying too much. I'd get up about 8am then go in for treatment again at 9am or 10am.

"It wasn't an easy process but Mauricio Pochettino said to me: 'We don't want you to repeat this injury, be patient, we want you to recover properly, no risks'."

In other news, Spurs have revealed that they're on track to reach their target of opening their new stadium in August - just in time for the 2018/19 Premier League season kick-off. The 62,000-seater stadium will see Mauricio Pochettino's side move away from their temporary Wembley Stadium home, setting in motion the next chapter of their impressive rise in stature.