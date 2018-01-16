VIDEO: Neymar Embarrasses PSG Teammates With Cheeky Nutmegs During Training Session

By 90Min
January 16, 2018

Well you don't absolutely smash the world transfer record for a player who isn't going to nutmeg whomever dares stand in front of him during every training session. It's simply part and parcel.

Brazilian sensation Neymar has proven his worth in every possible way since moving to Paris Saint-Germain over the summer. And if there were any doubts regarding the nutmegs - well, he's made sure we all know the truth.

FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/GettyImages

The player missed PSG's win over Nantes on the weekend as he was recovering from a rib injury. And having returned to training this week, he appeared to be his old self, dazzling his teammates in a training session ahead of a match against Dijon FCO.

Of course, some fancy dribbling and a couple of nutmegs were had during said session, and after embarrassing his mates on the training pitch, Neymar made sure to expose them via Twitter.

Check his videos out below:

As the old saying goes: "If it's nice, do it twice."

Neymar has already registered 20 goals and 12 assists since leaving Barcelona last year. As for nutmegs, everyone's lost count.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters