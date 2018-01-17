Barcelona Pay Tribute to Ronaldinho as Club Legend Announces His Retirement From the Game

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho confirmed his retirement from football on Tuesday. The 37-year old's career rather petered out in recent years and he has played in more legends matches than competitive fixtures in the last couple of seasons.

Barcelona were quick to pay tribute to one of their all-time great players with a tweet which said: "@10Ronaldinho. Camp Nou’s ever-smiling magician. Thanks for everything!"

2006 #UCL winner Ronaldinho has retired from football 🙌 pic.twitter.com/EJTHCqcoFd — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 16, 2018

After starting his career at Brazilian side Gremio, Ronaldinho first came to Europe when he signed for PSG in 2001.





He spent two seasons in France before making the switch to Barcelona in 2003. He quickly became a fan favourite at the Camp Nou scoring 94 goals in 207 appearances for the Catalan giants.

Ronaldinho won two La Liga titles while at Barcelona in 2005 and 2006 with his crowning moment coming in 2006 when he was part of the Barcelona side that beat Arsenal in the Champions League Final in Paris.

That victory was the club's second Champions League victory and their first since 1992.

He moved to AC Milan in 2008 scoring 15 goals in his first season, which saw AC reach the quarter finals of the Champions League. I Rossoneri won Serie A in 2010/11, but injury meant Ronaldinho only made 11 appearances.

AFP/GettyImages

He then returned to Brazil to finish his career playing for Flamengo, Atlético Mineiro and Fluminense.

It is not just at club level where Ronaldinho was a superstar, he won 97 caps for Brazil, scoring 33 goals.

He was involved in the Brazil squad that won the World Cup in 2002. He scored in the group stage win over China before his famous free kick that knocked England out at the quarter final stage.