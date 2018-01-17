Ex-Palermo President Reveals How Napoli Almost Beat Juventus to Paulo Dybala Signing

Juventus star Paulo Dybala could have been playing for title rivals Napoli if the latter had managed to tie up a quick deal for the ex-Palermo ace.

That is according to former Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini, who told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli (via Football Italia) that Dybala could have been playing under Maurizio Sarri instead of Massimiliano Allegri.

Juve managed to tie up a €40m transfer for Dybala in the summer of 2015 as Serie A's biggest clubs duked it out for the talented Argentinian.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Zamparini, however, revealed that the 24-year-old could have ended up at Stadio Sao Paolo two-and-a-half years ago, if Napoli had been quicker off the mark.

He explained: “Napoli also asked me about Dybala, and they wanted to give me Jorginho plus a lot of money - it was around €30m.

“I thought about it, but others were better at closing. Dybala in Naples would have been perfect, it would have been the ideal place for him, not like Turin. At Juventus it's hard for a player to become an idol.”

Dybala had netted 21 goals in 96 appearances for I Rosanero before Juventus came calling for his signature.

Since his switch to the Juventus stadium, Dybala has become one of I Bianconeri's biggest stars and has plundered 59 goals in 122 games.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

His form has led to rumours that a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid could be in the offing in the near future, but neither of La Liga heavyweight has yet made their interest public knowledge for fear of ensuring a bidding way will take place for the 12-time capped international.

Dybala and Allegri allegedly had a falling out last season after the marksman was left unhappy over being substituted, but the pair made up and the former has gone on to notch 17 goals already in 2017/18.



Zamparini, meanwhile, stepped down as chairman of Palermo in the February 2017 and still holds a place on the club's board.

