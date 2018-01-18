Brighton Close to Securing €16m Deal to Sign PSV Striker Jurgen Locadia

Brighton are closing in on their first signing of the January transfer window, with a deal for PSV Eindhoven striker Jurgen Locadia reportedly in the works.

Manager Chris Hughton recently claimed that he was looking to sign "game changers" during this window in order to give his side the best chance of survival in their debut season in the Premier League, and Locadia could be one to fit Hughton's requirements.

Albion boss Chris Hughton wants to sign game changers in the window https://t.co/QGHkviaHXB #bhafc — Brighton Fan App (@BrightonFanApp) January 15, 2018

Locadia has scored nine goals in 15 Eredivisie appearances this season, including four in a 7-1 thrashing of Utrecht in September.

With just seventeen league goals across their entire squad this season, the second lowest in the league, Hughton will be hoping Locadia will maintain that form should he join.

Jurgen Locadia for PSV this season:

15 Eredivisie matches

9 goals

2 assists

In his PSV career: 176 games, 62 goals and 39 assists.#BHAFC pic.twitter.com/5TGAW4QMZI — Football-Oranje.com (@FootballOranje_) January 18, 2018

According to Dutch publication Voetbal International, the clubs have agreed a fee of €16m for Locadia, with PSV needing to raise funds following their failure to qualify for the Champions League this season.

The former Netherlands youth international, who has yet to be capped by the senior national side, is expected to arrive in England for a medical on Friday.

The reported €16m fee would make Locadia the most expensive signing in the club's history, though he wouldn't be the first player to make the move from PSV to Brighton this season.

Midfielder Davy Propper made the same move for a fee reported to be £11.7m in the summer transfer window, the Dutchman has yet to score for the club despite featuring in every league game this season.