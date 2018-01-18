Chelsea Reignite Interest in Former Target Fernando Llorente & Spurs Fans Are Loving it

Chelsea are ready to reignite their longstanding interest in Fernando Llorente - and Tottenham fans want the deal to happen.

The Independent has reported that Antonio Conte wishes to finally be united with the striker he has chased for the past two transfer windows.



Spurs pipped London rivals Chelsea to the £12m capture of Llorente despite the Premier League champions chasing him all summer long - another dagger in the heart of Conte who had missed out on other potential targets last July and August.

The Italian only has Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi available to him as proper strikers, and wants to add another forward to his ranks to alleviate the scoring burden on the duo.

With other reports claiming that Batshuayi could be in line for a loan move away from Stamford Bridge, another striker is vital to ensure Morata doesn't become jaded from playing so often.

Chelsea had reportedly looked at the possibility of bringing West Ham's Andy Carroll in, but Hammers boss David Moyes rejected those claims and wants the towering Geordie to remain out of his rivals' clutches.

That has led to the Blues performing a U-turn and wanting to sign Llorente, who has struggled for form and game time under Mauricio Pochettino.

The Spaniard has bagged just two goals in 22 appearances and, whilst the vast majority of those have come as sub appearances, he hasn't won over Tottenham's fanbase.

With news breaking of a possible Chelsea swoop, then, Spurs fans took to social media to urge their club to allow the veteran attacker to leave due to his poor displays at temporary home Wembley:

Let them have him and get vardy — james (@james_spurs) January 18, 2018

Imagine completely failing at Spurs and getting a move to a bigger club 😂😂😂 Chelsea board are a joke — FUCK OFF MKHITARYAN (@TheFinishedOne) January 18, 2018

😂😂😂😂😂...keep them coming — αℓƒʀєɗσ ιι™ (@IIAlfredo) January 18, 2018

Ill pick him up from the airport.. dropping him at the bridge personally — Steve b hamilton (@Stevebhamilton3) January 18, 2018

Please let this be true! — Dominic Biagioni (@DominicBiagioni) January 18, 2018

Llorente would not start more games at Chelsea than he currently does with the Lilywhites, but his arrival in west London would ease the pressure on Morata.

The ex-Real Madrid striker has admitted to struggling to adapt to Premier League football, and Llorente's potential arrival would help him settle in more.

