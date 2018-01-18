Chelsea Reignite Interest in Former Target Fernando Llorente & Spurs Fans Are Loving it

By 90Min
January 18, 2018

Chelsea are ready to reignite their longstanding interest in Fernando Llorente - and Tottenham fans want the deal to happen.

The Independent has reported that Antonio Conte wishes to finally be united with the striker he has chased for the past two transfer windows.

Spurs pipped London rivals Chelsea to the £12m capture of Llorente despite the Premier League champions chasing him all summer long - another dagger in the heart of Conte who had missed out on other potential targets last July and August.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The Italian only has Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi available to him as proper strikers, and wants to add another forward to his ranks to alleviate the scoring burden on the duo.

With other reports claiming that Batshuayi could be in line for a loan move away from Stamford Bridge, another striker is vital to ensure Morata doesn't become jaded from playing so often.

Chelsea had reportedly looked at the possibility of bringing West Ham's Andy Carroll in, but Hammers boss David Moyes rejected those claims and wants the towering Geordie to remain out of his rivals' clutches.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

That has led to the Blues performing a U-turn and wanting to sign Llorente, who has struggled for form and game time under Mauricio Pochettino.

The Spaniard has bagged just two goals in 22 appearances and, whilst the vast majority of those have come as sub appearances, he hasn't won over Tottenham's fanbase.

With news breaking of a possible Chelsea swoop, then, Spurs fans took to social media to urge their club to allow the veteran attacker to leave due to his poor displays at temporary home Wembley:

(You may also be interested in - West Ham's Carroll Claims He's Unable to Train as Chelsea Links Hot Up But Scans Prove Otherwise)

Llorente would not start more games at Chelsea than he currently does with the Lilywhites, but his arrival in west London would ease the pressure on Morata.

The ex-Real Madrid striker has admitted to struggling to adapt to Premier League football, and Llorente's potential arrival would help him settle in more.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters