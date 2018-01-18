EA Sports Announce FIFA 18's TOTY & Fans Are Not Happy With Some of the Selections

EA Sports have started announcing the FIFA 18 Team of the Year, and already a lot of fans are angry.

The FIFA Ultimate Team cards for the Team of the Year players are starting to be released, with some of the expected usual suspects included. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi lead the Team of the Year cards in terms of player ratings, with the pair being given a 99 and 98 rated cards, respectively.

Fans were also pleased to see some Premier League players finally get some love, with Harry Kane, N'Golo Kante, and Kevin De Bruyne also picked. However, where a lot of fans are not happy is in the selections in defence.

#TOTY De Gea, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Bonucci and Dani Alves will be available for 48 hours, starting at 6pm UK! TOTY Midfielders will be out of packs from 6pm UK. pic.twitter.com/TycEsEjZRK — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 17, 2018

Fans were not happy to see the same faces in defence being selected for the team, where other players deserved a nod instead. Sergio Ramos, and the Brazilian pairing of Dani Alves and Marcelo are almost always selected for these types of 'Team of the Year' lineups.

People took to Twitter to express their anger at the selections, with Manchester United's Antonio Valencia and Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta seemingly being people's notable omissions:

VALENCIA OR WE RIOT!!!!!! 😡😡😡 — Castro1021 (@Castro1021) January 17, 2018

3 things are certain in life. Death, EA taxes and Dani Alves making it into TOTY — Danny Rai (@R9Rai) January 17, 2018

Marcelo? Dani Alves?

Should be Valencia and Azpilicueta — Joshy G 123 (@Joshy_G_123) January 17, 2018

Azpilicueta and Valencia certainly both had strong 2017s. With Chelsea, Azpilicueta won the Premier League title last year and has consistently put in strong performances. The Spaniard has six assists from defence this season.

Likewise, Valencia won the Europa League with Manchester United last year and has always been a reliable and consistent player for the Red Devils.

No Valencia is no surprise, but that Marcelo looks sexayyyyyy!!! — Nick (@Nick28T) January 17, 2018

DANI ALVES HAHAHAHAHAHA — Josh 🅥 (@MagicalRomelu) January 17, 2018

WHERE'S WINSTON REID — ΔИDY (@ALEVELIbra) January 17, 2018

Valencia and Azpilicueta will both be hoping for a strong finish to the 2017/18 season. Chelsea's next fixture is a visit to Brighton and Hove Albion, while Manchester United go up against Burnley in their next game.