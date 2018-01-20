After their 3-3 draw back in December much was expected from this fixture, and it didn't fail to disappoint as West Ham United drew 1-1 with Bournemouth at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Despite the scoring remaining low, the game was a joy to watch as both sides played some excellent football throughout.

Ryan Fraser put the away side ahead in the mid-way point of the second half, and just ten seconds later Javier Hernandez equalized for the Hammers to earn his side a point.

The Hammers started off the better of the two, with Marko Arnautovic and Manuel Lanzini combining well, and it was the latter that had the home sides best chance of the first half.

West Ham won the ball up the field, and Pablo Zabaleta whipped in a beautiful cross which found Arnautovic but the Austrian's shot was saved well from close range by Asmir Begovic.

As the first period went on Bournemouth began to break the Hammers press and looked more of a threat. Their only real chance of the first half came from a trademark corner, as after a series of quick passes midfielder Lewis Cook found himself free on the edge of the box, and his shot just whistled past the post.

West Ham pilled on the pressure after the restart, and looked the most likely to break the deadlock, however their chances of winning the match was dealt a massive blow when Lanzini went off with what looked like a hamstring injury with only ten minutes of the second half played.

The injury seemed to affect the Hammers and they were punished for the sloppiness. Substitute Junior Stanislas slipped in Fraser who coolly slotted the ball past the onrushing Adrian to give the away side the lead.

Incredibly the Cherries lead only lasted ten seconds, as from kick off Angelo Ogbonna thumped the ball up the pitch and after a series of knock-on's, substitute Hernandez tapped the ball home and the Hammers brought the score back level and the game ended 1-1.