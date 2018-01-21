PHOTO: Alexis Sanchez Low-Key Defends His Impending Move to Manchester United on Twitter

Arsenal hotshot Alexis Sanchez has defended his imminent move to Manchester United via Twitter.

The Gunners star is on the verge of joining the Red Devils, with playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan set to go the other way. And as you can imagine, the Chilean has gotten a whole lot of stick for his decision.

United will pay Sanchez a whopping £350-a-week wages, as well as lose a player valued at at least £35m, for a player who would have been available on a free transfer in the summer, so many view the whole thing as a bad deal for the Manchester outfit.

But Oliver Holt, writing in the Daily Mail, outlined how Jose Mourinho is actually getting a huge bargain. And Sanchez made sure to retweet the column after coming across it online.

"I’m sorry, but I really don’t get the outpouring of outrage and sanctimony that has greeted their apparently imminent signing of Alexis Sanchez," Holt writes.

"Sanchez is one of the best players in the world and United are about to get him in what appears to be a swap for Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Take anti-United jaundice out of the equation and there is only one way of viewing that: they got themselves a steal."

Of course, there was bit of vitriol aimed at Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who is known for paying his stars smaller wages.

Holt added: "So they’re paying him so much money that he has to carry his wages to his car in a wheelbarrow? So what? In case you hadn’t noticed, the best players on the planet don’t come cheap any more. Not unless you negotiate your deal with Daniel Levy."

Smooth...