West Ham have rejected Swansea City's bid of £14m for Ghana striker Andre Ayew, according to The Telegraph.

The 28-year-old joined the London side for £20.5m from Swansea in the summer of 2016, and the Welsh outfit are now keen on re-signing the player.

Ayew is said to be a prime target for new Swans boss Carlos Carvalhal, but the club will have to return with an improved offer if they want to secure a return for the forward, with the Hammers now considering keeping him as part of their squad in the wake of Andy Carroll's latest injury.

Swansea are believed to be considering another bid, but they will be required to break the record amount of £15.5m they paid to land Borja Baston from Atletico Madrid two summers ago.

The Swans could end up paying as much as £18m for the Ghana international and are keen to try their luck again before the close of the current transfer window.

Other reports are claiming that the striker has his heart set on moving back to French outfit Marseille, where he played for eight years before joining Swansea in 2015.

Ayew scored 60 goals for the Ligue 1 side over that period, but has only managed 12 goals apiece for both Swansea and West Ham since moving to England.

The Swans, meanwhile, remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, but have every chance of climbing out of the relegation zone in the coming weeks. Perhaps bringing Ayew back to the Liberty Stadium may aid that the cause.