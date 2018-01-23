North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham could set for a bidding war after the managers of both clubs met with the agent of PSG winger Lucas Moura in an attempt to bring him to the Premier League.

Moura has recently revealed that he is unhappy with his situation at French champions PSG, having made just six appearances in all competitions this season, all of which have come from the bench.

Those claims have only served to enhance the interest in him from a number of Premier League clubs, and the Daily Star report that both Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino have met with Moura's agent, Wagner Ribeiro.

The report claims that although Moura is valued at £35m by his current employers, a bidding war between the two sides could see any eventual fee rise to a much higher amount.

Having been a regular in the PSG side since his arrival from Sao Paulo in January 2013, Moura has fallen behind new arrivals such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the pecking order at the Parc Des Princes this season.

Moura isn't the first French based Brazilian to attract the attention of both North London sides this transfer window: Bordeaux striker Malcom was tracked by both sides until the club's newly appointed manager Gus Poyet ruled out selling the 20-year-old on Monday.