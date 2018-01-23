Jurgen Klopp Issues Half-Hearted Apology for Losing His Rag at Swansea Fan in Shock Defeat

Jurgen Klopp has issued a half-hearted apology for losing his rag at a Swansea City fan in Liverpool's shock 1-0 defeat at the Liberty Stadium on Monday night.

A steward at the stadium intervened when Klopp began to shout back at the fan behind his dugout, with the German admitting in his press conference after the game that the constant barrage of abuse had led to his prickly reaction - but that his side's poor performance had also left him frustrated.

3 - Jurgen Klopp has lost more Premier League games against @SwansOfficial than he has vs any other side in the competition. Clipped. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 22, 2018

“He was shouting at me all the time," he said. "Sorry, I reacted one time, I remind myself I am a human being and not a professional manager who takes that all the time and they can say whatever they want.





"At one point, I said ‘please'. He felt quite good because nobody can do anything. He is in a good position. I'm sure I'm not the first manager. I think he's a season-ticket holder. It's my fault as well, I shouldn't have reacted. But I didn't say anything bad, only that I showed I wasn't too happy by what he was saying all the time.

Carlos Carvalhal on how Swansea beat Liverpool: “Liverpool is a top team, they are Formula 1, but if you put a Formula 1 car in London traffic at 4pm, it will not run very fast” — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 22, 2018

"I am frustrated. I am more frustrated about the performance than the result. The result is always a result of the performance. We were just not good enough tonight, especially in the first half. We didn't play what we wanted to play.

"That's what Swansea wanted tonight. It's not Swansea's job to play progressive football, it was to fight. We wanted to fight as well. We had the ball more often, we had the plan and in the second half we did more what we wanted to do from the beginning."